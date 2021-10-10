Hotels.com Will Pay You $5K Just To Take Baths At 3 Luxurious Hotels In NYC

There’s a new gig that’ll pay you $5,000 to kick back and relax in a bath tub. Yep, you heard that right — Hotels.com is on the hunt for a new “Bath Boss” to visit New York City hotels with the main task of trying out the bath tubs in your room. If you’re ready to take a soak, here’s how to apply to Hotels.com’s Bath Boss tester job.

Hotels.com announced its new “Bath Boss” role on Oct. 7, and it’s the perfect gig for anyone looking to take a paid vacay. After all, the job is all about touring the some of the most epic tubs in high-end hotels and sharing details about your relaxing experiences. Of course, your sudsy getaway will also be complete with everything you need to take the ultimate trip to New York City, including a $1,000 travel stipend and $5,000 in spending money.

You can apply for the gig by heading to the Hotels.com Bath Boss webpage through Friday, Oct. 15 at 12 a.m. CT. Fill out the entry form, which includes your contact info, experience with hotel baths, and a qualifications section where you’ll need to respond to the prompts, “What makes you a Bath Boss? Tell us about your passion for a good soak in a hotel tub and what master Bath Boss qualifications you possess?”

The brand will judge the entries based on “creativity/originality, quality of submission, and fit to theme,” and the lucky winner will be notified by Wednesday, Oct. 20. If you snag the gig, you’ll get a six-night stay at one or more New York City hotels such as Mr. C Seaport, The Dominick, or The Langham (which will be decided by the brand) from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15. You’ll also get a $1,000 travel stipend, $5,000 spending money, a custom robe, slippers, eye mask, and at least one but not limited to one of these bath accessories: bath bubbles, bath salts, bath bombs. The approximate retail value of the prizes is $17,000.

BTW, you’ll need to at least 21 years or older and a legal resident of the United States to be eligible for the role. Since applications officially close on Oct. 15, you’ll want to submit your entry ASAP for the chance to take an epic bath tour this fall.