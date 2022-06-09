Viral
These nine "healthy Coke" memes know exactly how you feel.

These “Healthy Coke” Memes Might Make You Hate Balsamic Vinegar

Why are we ruining LaCroix?

By Jillian Giandurco
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

You’ve probably seen the new “healthy Coke” trend going around on TikTok. (I’ll leave the “healthy” designation up to you, dear reader.)

The quirky concoction of sparkling water and balsamic vinegar definitely isn’t for everyone, especially the people behind these “healthy Coke” memes.

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The “healthy Coke” craze started on June 7 when TikToker @MandyVJones shared the alternative Coke recipe on TikTok.

According to the video, the recipe calls for sparkling water and a “splash” of balsamic vinegar. Seriously. No wonder the controversial sip has Twitter ablaze.

TikTok/@mandyvjones

Tap