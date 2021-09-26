The chicken wars are heating up this fall with a new lineup of sweet and spicy offerings at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. The fast food chains teamed up with Adult Swim for Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich meals that come with figurines from your favorite shows, like Robot Chicken and Metalocalypse. Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches put a spin on classic hand-breaded chicken offerings with its signature sauce.

After the popularity of the Hand-Breaded Chicken lineup in May 2021, Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. are spicing things up in a new Adult Swim collab that comes with three new chicken sandwiches. Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches dropped on Sept. 22 at participating Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. restaurants for a limited time, and there are three new bites that feature the hand-battered and breaded all-white chicken you know and love finished off with the new Hot Honey Sauce for an extra sweet and spicy kick.

If you opt for the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, your bite will come with crispy bacon and cheese all between a potato bun. Featuring the chain’s Made From Scratch Biscuit, the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit is the perfect morning bite. Rounding out the lineup is the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, which swaps out your usual buns for two Belgian style waffles.

If you’re ready to take your chicken combo to the next level, you can order any sandwich as part of a special Adult Swim meal through Nov. 7. The meal features an Adult Swim-inspired cup, a figurine of a character from a popular Adult Swim show, and large fries if you order during lunch and dinner hours. There are six figurine options from shows including Robot Chicken, Metalocalypse, and Sealab 2021.

Courtesy of Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

To celebrate the launch, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are also partnering with Adult Swim to host Happy-Thons, which are special television marathons that will happen on three Fridays in October: Oct. 8, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22. The marathons will feature iconic Adult Swim shows like Sealab 2021, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast. For more details on the shows you can catch, the brands recommend checking your local television listings.

When you head to Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. to try out the latest chicken wars contender, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.