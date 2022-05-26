What To Know About Getting Your Fave Song On Disney World's ‘Guardians' Coaster

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at Walt Disney World is an absolute jam, and its soundtrack is no less so. In case you hadn’t heard, the new coaster, which opens May 27, takes its cues from the movies in terms of launching you backwards into some great vibes and a soundtrack of six legit songs. But of course, everyone has their own taste in music, so it begs the question — can you somehow hack the ride soundtrack to pick your song on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?

First things first: you should know going into the ride that there are six songs that make up the soundtrack, with one song playing each time you ride it. While each one is definitely a bop, there are some very different vibes going on. The soundtrack options consist of: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire; “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps; “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine (with Gloria Estefan); “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears; “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls; and “One Way or Another” by Blondie. Even if you don’t know the tunes by name, they’ll definitely ring a bell once they start to play.

Not gonna lie: I went into the ride with high, high hopes to hear “September.” But instead, I got “Disco Inferno” — which, OK, not complaining. (I’m a disco kind of girl.) But was there a way to get the song I wanted on the next go?

Photo by Lilli Petersen

Sadly, no. “Yeah, it’s random,” says Bette Lombardi, a project coordinator for the ride. “So you won’t know what you’re getting when you get on. But they’re all good!” And no, there’s no math or algorithm or anything that you can use to try to get a specific song for the ride. I hit the ride seven times — the things I do for science — and only got four out of the six tracks. (The two I missed, if you’re curious, are “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and “I Ran.”)

“If you were able to get in the same train [right away], you would only have to ride this six times” to hear all the songs, Lombardi says. Of course, that’s not really how ride lines work, so I guess we’re all out of luck.

But the expert fave pick? “My favorite is Tears for Fears’ ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World,’” says Lombardi. On paper, it’s not the best pick, but actually on the ride, she says “it’s got much more of a cinematic, almost romantic feel.”

Personally, I’m still vibing on “Disco Inferno.” But no matter what song you get, it seems clear you can’t really lose.