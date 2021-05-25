Shea Couleé & Goose Island Launched *Another* Pride Month Beer Collab

There’s a new sip arriving just in time for all your Pride celebrations. RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 5 champion Shea Couleé is once again teaming up with Goose Island Beer Co. to release a new beer that features some tropical fruit flavors. If you’re ready to upgrade your summer festivities with a refreshing ale, here’s where to buy Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition.

After the success of the original Shea Coul-Alé, which was available for a limited time in summer 2020, Couleé and Goose Island Beer Co. are again partnering up to release the fan-favorite beer — with a royal twist. ICYDK, the classic Shea Coul-Alé featured a “light and lemony urban wheat pale ale,” per the brand. This year’s launch, the Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition, takes the 2020 brew to the next level with a tropical twist. With a 4.2% ABV, the beer is a wheat ale with plenty of pineapple flavor as well as hints of orange zest. Each sip will certainly transport you to a tropical beach — even if you’re just relaxing in your living room.

If you’re 21 or older and ready to stock up on the sips ahead of all your Pride festivities, the product will roll out at retailers beginning late May in the following cities: Chicago, New York, St. Louis, and Philadelphia. The price of Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition will vary depending on the location. Chicago customers can pre-order the beer on Goose Island’s Oznr website.

Your purchase of the glittery cans will also do some good: $2 from each sale of the beer will go to Brave Space Alliance, a charity that Couleé herself selected. The non-profit provides programs and services to LGBTQIA+ individuals in Chicago, including HIV testing, support groups, and more.

Adam Ouahmane

But wait — Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition isn’t the only collab Couleé is launching this summer. Couleé is also teaming up with Chef Henry Pariser at the Goose Island Clybourn Brewhouse in Chicago to release a burger exclusively at the brewhouse for June 2021, aka Pride Month. The summery bite is a short rib burger blend, and it comes topped with a poached egg, “sweet and spicy candied bacon,” avocado, and chipotle aioli, per the brand. It’ll certainly pair well with no other than, of course, a Shea Coul-Alé.

When picking up some Shea Coul-Alé: Royal Edition to bring some tropical vibes to your Pride celebrations, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.