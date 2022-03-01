Food
$5 Margs And $1 Fries Are On The Menu With These Mardi Gras Deals

It’s also National Pancake Day, so get that short stack!

By Jillian Giandurco
Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday, is on March 1, which means it’s time to treat yourself to some sweet (and salty) goodies and even sweeter deals.

Get in the Mardi Gras spirit with these Fat Tuesday 2022 deals, including $5 margaritas from Chili’s, $1 McDonald’s fries, and more.

Wendy’s

March is full of deals at Wendy’s, including $1 Dave Singles on the Wendy’s app (through April 10), BOGO $1 Premium Chicken sandwiches (through April 10 via the app), half-off Wendy’s breakfast daily (through March 31 via the app), and more.

