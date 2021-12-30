Holidays
Fast food spots open on New Year's Eve 2021 and New Year's Day 2022 include Starbucks, McDonald's, a...

12 Places To Make A Coffee Or Fast Food Run On NYE And New Year’s Day

Yes, you can get a Venti Cold Brew on New Year’s Day.

By Daffany Chan
Starbucks

Fast food spots like Starbucks and McDonald’s will be open (with varying hours) on Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, to help you score a New Year’s Eve snack or a New Year’s Day coffee.

On your food run, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Burger King

Burger King’s hours on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) will depend on the location, per a Burger King spokesperson.

If you’re looking for an NYE burger or New Year’s Day breakfast, check your local restaurant to find out specific operating hours.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Tap