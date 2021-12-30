Yes, you can get a Venti Cold Brew on New Year’s Day.
Fast food spots like Starbucks and McDonald’s will be open (with varying hours) on Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, to help you score a New Year’s Eve snack or a New Year’s Day coffee.
On your food run, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.
Burger King’s hours on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) will depend on the location, per a Burger King spokesperson.
If you’re looking for an NYE burger or New Year’s Day breakfast, check your local restaurant to find out specific operating hours.