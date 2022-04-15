Easter
These fast food spots are open on Easter 2022 include Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and more.

Easter morning coffee run, here I come.

Starbucks

Easter is on April 17, which means you might run into some “closed” signs hanging on your favorites stores.

Thankfully, these 11 fast food spots open on Easter 2022 included caffeine havens like Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and more. Here’s where you can grab a bite on-the-go on April 17.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Easter, according to the company. However, you should probably check the mobile app to confirm if your local spot is open before celebrating with a sip from Dunkin’s spring menu.

