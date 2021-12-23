Holidays
These fast food places open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2021 will have you covered if you're ...

14 Places To Make A Coffee Or Fast Food Run This Christmas

You better plan ahead for your holiday coffee fix.

By Daffany Chan
sshepard/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

If you find yourself out and about on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this year, hit up these fast food spots for a holiday snack (or sip).

Remember to check your local store’s hours before you decide on a holiday coffee run and consult CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Burger King

Burger King’s hours on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25) will depend on the location, according to a Burger King spokesperson.

For a holiday Whopper, check your local restaurant to find out specific operating hours.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Tap