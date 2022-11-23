Swing by Wendy’s for a deal on a Frosty.
With so many Black Friday deals worth checking out, you’re gonna need some refreshments to keep you on your A-game. Thankfully, these seven fast food Black Friday 2022 deals from Popeyes, Wendy’s, and more have got you covered, no matter what you’re in the mood for.
From Nov. 25 through Dec. 4, buy any Chicken Sandwich combo and get another Chicken Sandwich of your choosing (Blackened, Regular, or Spicy) for free. You can redeem the BOGO when you order via the mobile app or the Popeyes website for mobile order pick-up and delivery.