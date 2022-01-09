You Can Win Free Almond Milk For A Year In Silk's New Contest

There’s a new giveaway that’ll help you kick off 2022 with an endless supply of your fave plant-based sips. Silk is celebrating the launch of its new Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk with a new sweepstakes that could score you free Silk for an entire year. If you’re ready to sip on your favorite tasty dairy alternative for free, here’s how to enter Silk’s Fridge Flash Free Almond Milk sweepstakes.

Silk unveiled its new Fridge Flash Free Almond Milk sweepstakes on Jan. 5, and it’s all about helping people across the country embrace plant-based beverages in the new year. After all, the 22 lucky winners will snag complimentary Silk products throughout 2022, which you can use on the brand’s new offering — Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk — as well as all your favorite classic Silk products.

To enter the new Silk sweepstakes, simply take a pic of your fridge with at least one Silk product inside, and post the photo to your public Instagram feed through Jan. 27. It’s important that you also tag @Silk and use the hashtags #SilkFridgeFlash and #Sweepstakes when posting your pic for your chance to win.

If you’d like to enter without posting a pic on IG, you can email the brand at SilkPR@ICFNext.com with your name, date of birth, and favorite Silk product. There’s a limit of one entry per person through either method. BTW, you’ll need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C. and at least 18 years old to be eligible for the contest.

The brand will select 22 lucky winners through a random drawing on or around Jan. 31, so make sure to keep tabs on your DMs or inbox around then. If you’ve won, you’ll be awarded free Silk products for the rest of 2022 (defined as 36 product coupons worth $5.49 each), for a total approximate retail value of $197.64.

Since Silk’s Fridge Flash Free Almond Milk sweepstakes officially ends on Jan. 27, you’ll want to post or send a snap of your fridge ASAP for a chance to score free plant-based sips in 2022.