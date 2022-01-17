You Could Win A Month-Long Vacay To Wherever You Want In Kayak's Sweepstakes

Working remotely certainly comes with sweet benefits, including the flexibility to travel and make anywhere your office. If you’re looking to work from an exciting vacay spot in 2022 — whether it’s Hawaii or Mexico — you’ll want to check out Kayak’s new sweepstakes. You could score an all-expenses-paid trip anywhere around the globe — and there’s absolutely no purchase necessary. Here’s how to enter Kayak’s Roam Remotely Sweepstakes to seriously upgrade your remote work experience.

Kayak unveiled its Roam Remotely Sweepstakes on Jan. 10, and the giveaway is here just in time for you to plan your work and travels in the new year. After all, the sweepstakes is all about helping one lucky fan take advantage of the remote work policies that have become the new normal by taking a dream getaway anywhere they’d like.

To enter, you’ll need to head to Kayak’s official Roam Remotely Sweepstakes website through Friday, Feb. 4 at 11:59 a.m. ET. Fill out the entry form with your first name, last name, email, and country of residence. There’s a limit of one entry per person.

The travel site will select one winner through a random drawing on Monday, Feb. 7 at 3:00 p.m ET. The winner will be notified within 24 hours after the draw, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out on your inbox around then. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get four $2,500 gift cards ($10,000 total) that you can use toward your “workcation.” BTW, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States/District of Columbia to be eligible for the sweepstakes.

If you’re looking for inspo on where to take your dream getaway, you’ll want to check out Kayak’s new “Work from Wherever” guide. The interactive guide helps you select a location to work remotely from based different factors, including flight prices, internet speed, and more.

Remember, Kayak’s Roam Remotely Sweepstakes officially ends on Feb. 4, so make sure to submit your entry for a chance to make the slopes or the beach your office in 2022.