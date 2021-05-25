You Could Win $25K Just By Crafting The Perfect Burger

There’s a new job that’ll score you some super saucy perks. Heinz is on the search for its first-ever Head Burger Artist to help consult on the brand’s next condiment innovation, and in return, Heinz will provide the burger master a $25,000 check and so much more. If you’re ready to score so many freebies, here’s how to apply to Heinz’s Burger Artist job.

During the “Art of the Burger” contest, which kicked off on May 25, Heinz is giving one lucky fan a chance to snag a dream gig. As the brand’s Head Burger Artist, you'll receive $25,000, free Heinz condiments for life, a paid trip to the Heinz headquarters in Chicago, and three paid vacations to taste some of the best burgers in the United States.

To enter, you’ll need to share an original burger creation using sauces in one of the following categories: ketchup, mustard, mayo, relish, BBQ, another flavor combo, or freestyle. According to the official rules, it’s important that “the sauce [is] central to the burger’s theme,” so it’s a good idea to get creative with your condiments. To be considered, submit a photo of your saucy burger to heinzartoftheburger.com by July 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Along with your submission, you’ll also have the option to write a short description about the burger as well a name your masterpiece.

You can also enter the contest by following @heinz on Instagram or @heinztweets on Twitter and then tweeting or posting a photo of your burger. Make sure to include the hashtags #Contest, #ArtoftheBurger, and the hashtag of the sauce category you’re entering (either #ketchup, #mustard, #mayo, #bbq, #flavorcombinations, #relish, or #freestyle). You can also add a description and name for your burger in the Instagram caption or post.

The brand will select seven finalists — one for each sauce category — during the judging period from July 20 through July 26. Then, the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite finalists from July 27 through Aug. 6. The submission with the most votes will be declared the grand prize winner.

If you’re the big winner, you’ll be notified on or around Aug. 10. The grand prize includes a $25,000 check, a lifetime supply of ketchup, mustard, and relish (provided in the form of a $1,750 check), round-trip flights for you and a guest to three U.S. cities of the winner’s choice (read: three vacations!!!), and one all-inclusive trip to Chicago for a one-day burger workshop at the Heinz headquarters, so you can consult on the next great condiment to grace a burger. In all, the grand prize package is worth about $53,430.

Even if you don’t score the grand prize, the brand will be selecting 56 entrants weekly during the contest to receive a Heinz burger kit, and there will also be 168 second entrants chosen each week to win Heinz merch. Since submissions for the “Art of the Burger” contest officially close on July 19, you’ll want to take a stab at your best saucy burger creation ASAP.