You Could Score $5K Just By Guessing Fun Dip's New Mystery Flavor

Candy lovers, listen up, because some beloved sweets are getting a new taste for Valentine’s Day 2022. Fun Dip is updating its Mystery Flavor for the first time ever, and it’s paying tribute to the special occasion with a fun giveaway that asks you to guess what it could be. Of course, there’s a sweet prize up for grabs during the sweepstakes: You could snag $5,000 for you and your Valentine (or yourself) to take an adventure. Here’s how to guess Fun Dip’s Mystery flavor for a chance to score some sweet cash this Valentine’s season.

Fun Dip unveiled its new contest on Tuesday, Jan. 25 — just in time for one lucky fan to get a payday for the Valentine’s season. Since it’s the first time that Fun Dip is unveiling a new Mystery Flavor, the upcoming release is certainly a big deal. That’s why Fun Dip is celebrating the new launch with a special giveaway that could reward you with $5,000 to spend however you’d like, whether it’s taking your Valentine on a getaway or stocking up on all your favorite sweets for the year.

To enter, simply head to SolveTheFunDipMystery.com through Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET and fill out the registration form, including your contact info as well as your best guess for what the Mystery Flavor could be. You can submit an entry once per day, so it’s a good idea to submit a guess daily if you want to increase your chances of winning.

Courtesy of Fun Dip

The brand will randomly select the grand prize winner on or around Feb. 15, and will be notified via email. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get $5,000 in the form of a check. BTW, you need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C. and at least 18 years old to be eligible for the sweepstakes.

You’ll be able to find out if you guessed correctly when the Mystery Flavor is officially unveiled on Tuesday, Feb. 15.