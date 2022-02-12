You Could Win A $5K Vacay Just By Watching The Super Bowl

Booking.com is kicking off the 2022 Super Bowl with a sweet giveaway that could score you a free vacay. There’s up to $500,000 in total up for grabs during the new sweepstakes, and there’s absolutely no purchase necessary — you just have to watch the game on Sunday, Feb. 13. If you’re ready to snag a complimentary getaway on game day, here’s how to enter Booking.com’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial sweepstakes.

Booking.com dropped its Super Bowl 2022 commercial on Wednesday, Feb. 9, featuring actor, filmmaker, and musician, Idris Elba. (Yes, you get to look at and listen to Elba for 30 wonderful seconds, but that’s not even the best part.) To celebrate to the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, Booking.com is also offering fans the chance to win a free vacation during its Super Bowl sweepstakes. There are 100 complimentary trips — each worth up to $5,000 each — so you can look forward to finally taking that Hawaii getaway or New York City escapade in 2022.

To enter the Booking.com Super Bowl 2022 commercial sweepstakes, you’ll need to keep an eye out for a dream destination to show up in any of the ads (including the Booking.com spot) throughout the game on Feb. 13, beginning at kickoff, 6:30 p.m. ET, and running through midnight ET. To enter, once you spot a potential vacay location, tag @bookingcom on Twitter (in a tweet or comment), Instagram (in a comment or post) or Facebook (in a comment or post), along with the hashtags #SendMeThere and #Sweepstakes for an entry into the giveaway.

There’s no limit to how many times you can enter on social media, so it’s a good idea to submit as many locations as you can for a better chance of winning the grand prize. The brand will randomly select 100 winners on Monday, Feb. 14.

For even more details on the sweepstakes, the brand recommends keeping tabs on its social media channels. Need another reminder to enter? Keep and eye out for Booking.com’s debut commercial with Elba as the brand’s spokesperson. Playing on its name, the brand said of the commercial on its website, “Booking.com isn’t sexy or flashy, but we are really great at booking you the perfect stay.” Check out Elba drive that message home in the ad:

All that’s left to do now is keep an eye out for where you want to go during the game.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.