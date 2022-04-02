Score $10K Toward A Vacay During Angry Orchard's New Sweepstakes

Now that the weather is warming up, it’s that time of year again to start planning your beach getaways. Thankfully, there’s a new giveaway that could score you $10,000 that you can spend on the vacay of your choice. Angry Orchard is awarding one lucky fan with some sweet cash to head to a tropical destination during its Oasis Getaway sweepstakes, and there’s no purchase necessary. Here’s how to enter Angry Orchard Oasis Getaway sweepstakes to snag a complimentary vacay that’ll totally upgrade that trip you’ve been dreamin’ about.

Angry Orchard’s Oasis Getaway sweepstakes is all about paying tribute to the brand’s new Tropical Fruit Hard Cider, which is available at nationwide retailers. If you haven’t tasted it yet, the offering features tropical fruit notes combined with pineapple-flavored cider — and the result is a boozy sip with a 5% ABV that has some serious beach-inspired vibes.

If you want to enjoy the tropical beverage while you’re actually at the beach, the brand is sending one lucky sipper on a getaway during its sweepstakes, which runs through April 7. You can enter by posting a picture or screenshot of your thermostat, weather channel, or weather app on Twitter or Instagram along with the hashtag #OrchardOasis. It’s important that your photo doesn’t “depict the act of drinking” or “portray or imply illegal activity of any kind,” per the official rules. BTW, there’s a limit of one entry per person, and you need to be at least 21 years old at the time of entry.

Courtesy of Angry Orchard

One winner will be chosen through a random drawing on or around April 8. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get a $10,000 gift card. Of course, you can use the towards booking the tropical getaway of your choice — whether it’s on a beach in Hawaii or Mexico.

Before you head out the store to stock up on Angry Orchard’s Tropical Fruit Hard Cider for a tropical-inspired sip, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.