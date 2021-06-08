Dunkin' Is Selling The Cutest Rainbow Donut & Tumbler For Pride Month

Dunkin’ is celebrating Pride Month with a new cup, donut, and merch with rainbow designs. In addition to getting festive AF with a sweet treat and a tumbler that’ll show off your Pride spirit, you can also buy specialty gift cards to benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, specifically aimed toward hunger relief for LGBTQ youth organizations. Here’s everything you need to know about Dunkin’s 2021 Pride Month happenings.

Let’s start with the eats: the Sprinkled with Pride Donut will add a splash of color to your Dunkin’ run, and it will make your sweet tooth very happy. It’s made with an Old Fashioned Cake donut that’s completely covered with rainbow sprinkles, making it a very ‘Gram-worthy addition to any Pride festivities. You can buy the donut for $1.09 at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide, although pricing may vary by location.

Of course, Dunkin’ is also all about coffee, so the brand is upgrading your sippin’ experience with some Pride colors. The new Pride Tumbler is $8.99, and it’s a clear cup with a rainbow Dunkin’ logo on the front, and it comes complete with a gray reusable straw and lid. If you’d like to spice up a cup you already have, check out Dunkin’s new rainbow-colored reusable straws.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

A four-pack with cost you $4.99, and the merch is available while supplies last at participating shops.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you’re looking to get your BFF or SO a festive gift for Pride Month, you can purchase Dunkin’s special e-gift cards on DunkinCoffeeBreak.com. There are four designs available, each sporting a different Pride-themed ~lewk~.

Your purchase will do good, too, because Dunkin’ will donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Child Foundation, which will go to LGBTQ youth organizations working toward hunger relief, for every card purchased through June 30 (with a maximum donation of $5,000). With so many colorful gifts and treats at Dunkin’, it’s about to be a Pride celebration like no other.

When you head to Dunkin’ to pick up your rainbow donut and merch, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.