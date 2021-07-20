Score Free Pizza & Discounted Booze With DoorDash's Summer Deals

DoorDash’s summer delivery deals are back, which means you can once again score weekly discounts on your favorite sips and eats. There are so many offers you can snag during DoorDash’s Summer of DashPass deals 2021, including discounted booze and free pizza. With deals lasting through the beginning of September, you can look forward to sippin’ and chowin’ down for cheap all summer long.

DoorDash announced the return of its Summer of DashPass on Tuesday, July 20, and it’s a seven-week event for foodies. If you're not familiar, DashPass is a subscription service which gets you unlimited $0 delivery fees year-round and 10% off eligible orders. If you’re not a member you can get a free 1-month trial, and then it’s $9.99 per month after that. The Summer of DashPass deals are available for both new and existing members, so if you’re not a member yet, simply sign up on the DoorDash website.

You can score exclusive offers each week during the Summer of DashPass. To top it off, there are special themes like Alcohol Week (um, hello!) and Grocery Week where you’ll be able to pick up discounted items in the respective categories. To help you decide which offers you’ll snag this summer, here’s a look at the weekly deals to keep you fueled in 2021:

July 20-26: Restaurant Week

During Restaurant Week, you can get a free cheese or pepperoni ExtraMostBestest pizza at Little Caesars when you make a Little Caesars order of at least $20. Simply use the code “CAESARS” when ordering to up your pizza goodness.

July 27-August 2: Pickup Week

If you’re heading out for grub, you can score $10 off a pick-up order of at least $20 during Pickup Week when using DashPass by using the code “HUNGRY.”

Aug. 3-9: Gifting Week

You can get $10 off a gift order using DoorDash’s Gifting feature when you spend at least $20. Use the code “FRIENDLY” when ordering during Gifting Week. It always feel good to give an unexpected gift, and if you can save money while doing it, that’s just a bonus.

Aug. 10-16: Alcohol Week

DoroDash is celebrating Alcohol Week with an offer for $10 off when you make an alcohol order of at least $40 using the code “THIRSTY.” The deal is only available in select states and if you’re 21 or older — and it sounds like the perfect start to happy hour.

Aug. 17-23: Convenience Week

Make that late-night Doritos sesh a little easier on the wallet during Convenience Week at DoorDash. It’ll score you $10 off a convenience or DashMart order of at least $20 using the code “SNACKY.”

Aug. 24-30: Pets Week

Even your furry friend can join in on the fun. You can get $10 off a pet order of at least $20 using the code “FLUFFY” during Pets Week.

Aug. 31-Sept. 6: Grocery Week

Summer of DashPass culminates in Grocery Week, which will have you getting $10 off your grocery orders of at least $25. Use the code “EASY” to snag your discounted groceries.

You can only use each code once during the respective periods, so choose wisely when you redeem. As you order, remember to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.