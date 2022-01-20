You Need A Secret Code To Order The New Star Wars Popcorn Mix At Disney

If you’ve never been to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World, now’s the time to make the trip. On Wednesday, Jan. 19 (aka National Popcorn Day), the theme park rolled out a brand new popcorn mix that can only be ordered with a top-secret code. But you might want to hurry, because the mix won’t stick around forever, and it can only be found at one Disney theme park in the country. Here’s what you need to know about Disney’s new Star Wars popcorn mix.

The new Star Wars snack was announced on the official Disney Parks TikTok account on Jan. 19. The secret mix can only be found at Kat Saka’s Kettle in Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World. For $19.99, you’ll get the colorful popcorn mix served in the famous MSE-6 Droid bucket, which made its debut in 2019. What’s so special about this limited-edition popcorn? According to a Disney spokesperson, the new popcorn option is a combination of two preexisting Kat Saka’s popcorn flavors — Buttered Blue Grains (to give it that buttery popcorn taste), and colorful Outpost Popcorn Mix (for the perfect blend of sweet and spicy).

If you’re eager to try the unique popcorn mix for yourself, you should know it doesn’t actually have an official name. The only way to order the Star Wars “provision,” as it’s referred to in the TikTok, is by saying the phrase, “Have you seen a mouse?”

Star Wars stans can grab a bite of the exclusive popcorn mix at Walt Disney World, but what about Disneyland? Unfortunately for park goers on the West Coast, as of Jan. 20, there aren’t any plans to bring the secret snack to Disneyland, according to the Disney spokesperson. (Galaxy’s Edge in California doesn’t serve the Buttered Blue Grains.)

Interested in trying out the new popcorn mix? Make sure you plan your Disney World trip within the next month, because the mix will only be available at Kat Saka’s until the end of February 2022. Of course, you could always try asking for the mix once it’s gone, but there’s no guarantee you’ll get it. (You could also buy both flavors and mix it yourself, but it’s a lot more fun ordering with a secret code.) Good luck on your journey to secure the secret popcorn, and may the force be with you.

