These Disney Halloween Decorations Range From Spooky To Magical

Now that it’s October, it’s time to plan all your upcoming scary movie nights and Halloween parties. Of course, you’ll want to show off your spooky season spirit with some festive decorations around the house. There are plenty of Disney-inspired pieces that’ll combine your love of Mickey and Minnie with classic Halloween symbols. Here are 15 Disney Halloween decorations to light up your next celebration.

Disney fans have plenty of options when shopping for themed decorations this Halloween — and they’re all available for delivery. You can head to the official Disney store online or find products on online retailers like Amazon and Etsy. Depending on your preferences, you’ll want to check out the decor inspired by spooky movies The Nightmare Before Christmas. There are also pieces that feature classic Halloween symbols like jack-o-lanterns and gargoyles with a Mickey Mouse twist. Your party guests and trick-or-treaters will be in for a scare with all the candles, doormats, and wreaths that’ll transform your home into a haunted mansion. To get you started, check out these fun Disney Halloween decorations.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Light-Up Treat Bucket Disney $20 SEE ON DISNEY Take your usual Halloween candy bowl to the next level with this light-up bucket, which puts a Disney spin on a classic jack-o-lantern. The battery-powered bucket is easy to turn on and off using a switch on the bottom.

Disney The Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Candleholder Figure Hot Topic $25 SEE ON HOT TOPIC This frightening candleholder is inspired by Disney's The Haunted Mansion ride. It features a gargoyle as the base and has two flat spaces to place your candles on.

Disneyland Haunted Mansion Set of 4 Stretch Paintings Etsy $50 SEE ON ETSY This Disneyland Haunted Mansion set features four different prints that are perfect for decorating any wall, and they’re meant to replicate the infamous “stretching” paintings you encounter at the beginning of the ride. You have the option of choosing either a basic black or ornate frame.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Light-Up Sign Disney $26 SEE ON DISNEY You can light up your next party with this wooden sign that has “Happy Halloween” on the bottom. Of course, it also features both Mickey and Minnie as well as spooky symbols like bats.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Trinket Jar Set Disney $30 SEE ON DISNEY Fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas will want to check out this set of ceramic jars inspired by Sally’s soup making scene. Each jar is is labeled with one of these three different potions: “Deadly Night Shade,” “Frog’s Breath,” and “Worm’s Wort.”

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Fleece Throw Disney $40 SEE ON DISNEY This fleece throw blanket not only keep you warm during your scary movie nights, but it’s also super festive. The Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired throw features a black-and-white pattern including all your favorite characters: Sally, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Oogie Boogie, the Mayor of Halloween Town, and Zero.

Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Wreath Disney $50 SEE ON DISNEY This festive Halloween wreath is the perfect way to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home. It features felt cut-outs of Minnie Mouse pumpkins and has a cobweb in the center, as well as a dangling black spider.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Doormat Disney Treat your guests to a grand entrance with this doormat, which features adorable Mickey and Minnie jack-o'-lanterns as well as ''Happy Halloween'' printed on the bottom. $35 SEE ON DISNEY Plaid and polka dot Mickey and Minnie ears sit atop these happy jack-o’-lantern faces. With purple and black stripes, orange lettering, and two little ghost friends at the bottom, this mat is a super cute way to greet trick-or-treaters or party guests.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ghost Halloween Candle Disney This Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ghost Halloween Candle has “Happy Halloween” printed on it as well as white ghosts. $25 Light up your space with this candle featuring two ghosts with Mickey and Minnie ears. It might be cutest combo of Halloween and Disney you can find.

The Child Halloween Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Disney $10 SEE ON DISNEY This Mandalorian Halloween pin features The Child performing a trick with candy. It’s small enough to put on any pillow or blanket for a decorative touch.

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Pillow Disney $30 SEE ON DISNEY This Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Pillow can be used to decorate any chair or sofa. Of course, it’s also a super comfy for when you’re chillin’ in front of the television.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Kitchen Towel Set Disney $22 SEE ON DISNEY Give your kitchen an instant boost with this Mickey Mouse and Friends towel set. The two embroidered towels each have a different design, with one featuring Mickey Mouse carrying pumpkins and the other featuring ghosts and jack-o'-lantern symbols inspired by Minnie, Mickey, and Goofy.

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Mug Disney $25 SEE ON DISNEY Sip your brews from this decorative mug, which features a Mickey jack-o'-lantern as well as a green vine as the handle.

Gemmy Airblown Inflatable Hanging Disney Mickey Mouse Amazon $50 SEE ON AMAZON Transform your house into a haunted mansion with this inflatable Mickey Mouse-inspired ghost. It comes with a built-in fan for easy blow up and also L.E.D. lights for a glowing display at night.

Once you pick out your favorite Disney decorations, you’ll be ready for your most festive (and magical) Halloween celebrations yet.