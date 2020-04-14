Get ready for a fun time packed with games from your childhood based on old Disney Channel shows. You can find plenty of Disney-themed games online that'll give you a dose of nostalgia, including throwbacks that’ll remind you of Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Check out these 14 throwback Disney Channel games for your next game night at home.

Although these Disney Channel games aren't available on the official Disney website, you can find them archived on this Disney Games website, which features old games from shows that were on air in the past. There are 545 free games you can play online, including some nostalgic gems you’ll remember from your fave old shows. Since most browsers stopped supporting Flash players in January 2021, you might want to download the browser the website suggests before you play some of the games. The free NuMuki Browser makes it possible to play any games you have issues with due to Flash.

It's a good time to revisit a game from your childhood if you're planning a night-in. From Design Hannah Montana to Zack and Cody's Tipton Trouble, there are a whole slew of games that feature your favorite television show characters. Check out these top picks for old Disney Channel games that'll transport you back in time.

1. Zack and Cody's Tipton Trouble

Join the world of Zack and Cody in this Tipton Trouble game. In the game, the two are on a mission to help their mom become a singer. You'll have to watch out for the twin's enemies, London and Maddie, by hiding between curtains and using elevators and stairs to avoid trouble. There are four levels in total to beat in this fun Disney Channel game.

2. Design Hannah Montana

If you've got a knack for fashion, you'll want to give the old Disney Channel game Design Hannah Montana. You'll help the famous teenage superstar achieve the perfect look with plenty of fun and glittery clothes. You can also change Hannah's hairstyle by choosing different hair colors and experimenting with them. When you're done with Hannah's final look, you have the option to print out your work and impress your pals with your fashion skills.

3. Minnie's Dinner Party

Help Minnie set up her dinner party for your friends in Minnie's Dinner Party. In this old Disney Channel game, you'll help Minnie set up some meals using instructions on how to cook. The guests will score you depending on how good your meal is. If you have happy guests, you'll be successful in the end.

4. Pizza Party Pickup

Pizza Party Pickup is a thrilling game that'll keep you on your toes. You'll join Zack and Cody on a quest to throw the best pizza party of the summer at the Tipton Hotel. Though there are plenty of friendly characters, there are also enemies like Mr. Moseby who will get in the way of the goal. You'll collect as many pizza slices, snacks, and other things needed to throw an incredible party. Every time you collect goods, your party meter will rise.

5. Pillow Fight

In the Pillow Fight Disney Channel game, you'll join Mickey and his friends, Donald and Goofy, for a night at the Big Stuff Hotel. Naturally, the peaceful night quickly turns into a huge pillow fight, so you'll need to fight your friends until their pillows explode. To succeed, you can use some tools and trades such as water bombs and water soakers.

6. 625 Sandwich Stacker

Join Stitch in 625 Sandwich Stacker. You'll help Stitch create a great sandwich by moving him from side to side to catch as many condiments as needed. You'll need to beware of a toaster that'll throw bread at you, and other falling disgusting pieces. If you catch any of the disgusting pieces, your ick-meter will increase, which could lead to you losing the game.

7. Escape from Mole-Tropolis

Escape from Mole-Tropolis will put you on an adventure to help Phineas and Ferb. The two plan to drill into the earth to reach Earth's core, but trouble occurs. Because the diamond tip of the drill overheats, Phineas and Ferb find themselves trapped in Mole-Tropolis, a big mole city underneath the earth. Their sister, Candace, was also kidnapped by the mole-people, and the boys have to rescue her.

8. Lightning McQueen's Desert Dash

Lightning McQueen's Desert Dash is a thrilling good time. You'll compete against some of the best cars on McQueen's team as you help him win a race. The roads, however, are not familiar to McQueen, so you'll face many obstacles along the way. To help out, you'll use your arrow keys to accelerate and steer the car.

9. Oliver’s Treasure Hunt

Another throwback Hannah Montana Disney Channel game is Oliver’s Treasure Hunt. You’ll play as Oliver on a beach wielding a trust metal detector. You’ll need to watch out for Rico’s RC plane, though, because as you walk around the beach searching for treasure, it will dive bomb at you. You’ll also need to toggle the metal detector on and off to keep the battery from running out. Rush to find as much treasure as you can before the clock runs out.

10. Micky Mouse Hidden Mickey

This game plays on the classic tradition of finding hidden Mickeys throughout the Disney theme parks. Featuring old school art, you’ll play as Mickey moving through a beachside landscape where you’ll need to collect coins and food and avoid being seen by enemies, as well as Pete and Goofy, by using hiding spots and quickly maneuvering through the area. To get to the next level, collect all the coins.

11. The Fast and The Phineas

This Phineas and Ferb Disney Channel game is all about racing. As a single player, you can play with either Phineas or Ferb. You can also opt for a two-player game with a friend. You’ll begin by choosing the wheels, chassis, engine, and body kit of your car, as well as a car decal and the name you want to use for it. Once you’ve built your car, you’ll race against the clock through a track for three laps against the AI competitor. If you get the fastest time, you win.

12. Jonas Brothers Field Day Fun

Field Day Fun lets you play as one of the Jonas Brothers leading the Horace Mantis school through field day events. Some events include downhill surfing and a rock climbing wall. Get as many coins and guitars as you can to score points, but make sure you avoid the wild obstacles like flying birds, walls, and more.

13. Stitch Tiki Bowl

Stitch Tiki Bowl lets you play as Lilo and Stitch at a beachside bowling alley. You’ll position Stitch on an aim bar, choose the angle of the curve, and set the speed. Once you’ve done that, Stitch (as the bowling ball) will catapult into the pins. It’s like classic bowling rules with a Stitch twist. You can also snag more points when power-up Tikis show up in the lane.

14. Kitchen Commotion

This Zack and Cody throwback is a virtual food fight. Play as Zack, Cody, Maddie, or London and get started. In Kitchen Commotion, you’ll use your mouse or arrow keys to move your selected character through the kitchen and the spacebar to pelt your opponents with food items. Different food items earn you more points, so pay attention to what you grab. You’ll win if you score more points than the AI player.

To play games featuring recent shows and movies, check out the official Disney website. There are so many options you can choose from, including Star Wars and Frozen games.