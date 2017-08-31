Video Of Georgia Cop Saying "We Only Kill Black People" Is Incredibly Disturbing
Over a year ago, a police dash cam video captured a Georgia cop telling a woman, "we only kill black people." Since that time, the cop remained on duty and the video had not been publicly released. Both of those things, however, changed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
After obtaining the video via an open-records request, Atlanta station WSB-TV broadcasted the footage, which featured Cobb County Lt. Greg Abbott stopping a woman suspected of a DUI in July 2016.
During the stop, the woman says to Lt. Abbott that she's scared to move her hands, telling the officer,
Abbott then replies to the woman,
The broadcast prompted the Cobb County police department to place Lt. Abbott on administrative duty. Meanwhile, the department has begun an internal investigation related to the footage.
Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register -- whose hiring as police chief came after the incident in question occurred -- told WSB-TV,
"Context," however, is exactly what Lt. Abbott's legal representative highlighted in a statement provided to WSB-TV.
The footage captured by the dash cam can be seen below:
Abbott's placement on administrative duty is pending the completion of the department's internal investigation.