DQ Is Selling A Blizzard Made With Real Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dairy Queen is taking summer dessert to the next level by brining together two fan-favorite sweets. Dairy Queen’s Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard for July 2021 is a combo of two dessert classics: cookies and ice cream. Toll House Chocolate Chips are the sign of a primo cookie, and July’s Blizzard is filled with bites that’ll have you nostalgic for freshly baked cookies. Considering you might not want a piping hot bite in the middle of the summer, DQ’s limited-time Blizzard is a perfectly tasty solution.

Dairy Queen dropped its July Blizzard of the Month on June 28, and it’s the first time the chain has partnered with Nestlé Toll House to create the ultimate frozen treat. Like all Blizzard Treats, the Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard Treat is made with DQ vanilla soft serve, but it’s also paired with Nestlé Toll House cookie bits that are soft-baked with mini chocolate chips for even more sweetness. The final result is a creamy twist on your usual chocolate chip cookie that'll cool you right off in the summer heat.

To get a taste of the Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard Treat in July, you can use Dairy Queen's store locator to find a participating nationwide location near you that offers the menu item. If you’d like to enjoy your Blizzard from the comfort of your own home, you can also check if a Dairy Queen location near you delivers through a third-party delivery app like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

As always, you’ll be able to pick up the Blizzard in a mini, small, medium, or large size. It’ll cost you around $3.99 for a small Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard, depending on the location. When heading to Dairy Queen to try out the new July 2021 Blizzard of the Month and add a chocolate chip cookie spin to your frozen treats, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.