Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit like a themed coffee, which is why Chobani is rolling out a brand new creamer just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Paddy’s Lucky Batch creamer isn’t festive in name only, either — Chobani’s new St. Patrick’s Day coffee creamer is an Instagram-worthy treat that features a delightful green surprise with every pour. Here’s what you need to know about the pastel-colored creamer that’ll get you in the holiday spirit.

Chobani announced the launch of the Paddy’s Lucky Batch in an Instagram reel on Feb. 18. In the Reel, the creamer itself comes in a bottle with charming green-and-orange packaging that features a pot of gold at the end of rainbow, and a lot of four-leaf clovers (I lost count after 16). The creamer is poured into a fresh cup of joe, but instead of the typical ivory-colored creamer you would expect, Paddy’s Lucky Batch creamer comes out sporting a fantastically festive light green hue. OK, I’m intrigued.

According to the Chobani website, the creamer gets it color from a blend of fruit juice concentrate and turmeric. Who doesn’t love a festive sip with natural ingredients? To keep the St. Patrick’s Day theme going, the limited edition Paddy’s Lucky Batch is made with sweet mint and cookie flavors, as well as farm-fresh milk, creamer, and cane sugar.

The seasonal creamer is available at Target, Walmart, and grocery stores nationwide now, and comes in both dairy and non-dairy varieties. To find a batch at a store near you, be sure to use the store locator on the Paddy’s Lucky Batch homepage. According to Chobani, coffee lovers interested in trying the creamer can expect a suggested retail price of $4.49.

If you want to know all the ingredients deets, like the other Chobani creamers, the St. Patrick’s Day sip is also made without added oils, GMO-ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

The festive green creamer from Chobani won’t be around forever, so make sure to snag yours ASAP, and remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading out to a retailer near you.