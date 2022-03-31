So far, the year 2022 has been a pretty high-profile one for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but one member of the bunch is about to become a whole lot more visible. Caitlyn Jenner is joining Fox News as a contributor, and is set to make her first appearance on Sean Hannity’s conservative talk show. Honestly, I’m not sure how to feel about this — but Twitter certainly has some biting thoughts, and users definitely aren’t holding back.

According to the Associated Press, Jenner will make her debut on the network on March 31 — which is also Transgender Day of Visibility — and will provide commentary and analysis across Fox News Media. “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to @FoxNews millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner wrote in a March 31 tweet.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” Scott Fox News Media CEO, Suzanne Scott, said in a March 31 statement, per the AP. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

For Jenner, this move to join the conservative media network wasn’t necessarily unprecedented: She’s always held conservative beliefs, and has long identified as a Republican when it comes to party politics. In fact, she made a run for governor of California as a Republican during the state’s 2021 gubernatorial recall election. (She ultimately earned less than 1% of the replacement vote.) During her campaign in May 2021, Jenner told TMZ that trans girls shouldn’t be allowed to compete in girls’ sports at school — backing the Republican party’s harmful views on trans people in sports. The comment was despite the fact she herself is trans and a former athlete, having won Olympic gold for decathlon in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Jenner later doubled down in a May 1, 2021 tweet. “I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand,” she wrote. “It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.” Now that she’s a confirmed contributor on Fox News, people on social media couldn’t help but worry about how she might use her new platform.

The trans community certainly needs more meaningful visibility, on news platforms as well as in the rest of media. When it comes to Jenner specifically, though, TBD on how that visibility will be received.