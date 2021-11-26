Here Are All The Funniest Black Friday Memes To Laugh At While You Shop

Ah, Black Friday — every year, the sweet panic of scoring those special holiday deals for 75% off sets in, and the teeth come out. At this point, it’s practically tradition for scores of turkey-fueled shoppers to line up outside storefronts after Thanksgiving dinner, and go all out on grabbing that TV (or iPhone, or gaming system) they’ve been eyeing for months. Of course, Twitter is always coming in hot with the memes, and this year is no different. These 2021 Black Friday memes are so true, they just might have you questioning your own holiday traditions.

Even though shopping has increasingly moved toward online platforms, Black Friday is still one of the few shopping holidays where customers go all out. According to a 2021 survey from finder.com, “an estimated 72.4 million people plan to shop end-of-year sales like Black Friday this year,” with people between the ages 35 and 44 being the most likely to take part in the event.

However, people all over Twitter seemed to be over and done with the chaos that comes along with Black Friday each year, and they weren’t shy about poking fun at it. While some users pointed out all the reasons why they’d be staying home this year, others talked about the fun of watching the chaos unfold from the sidelines. Some Twitter users even offered helpful Black Friday shopping tips, such as blocking the competition — er, other shoppers — from entering the store by saran wrapping the doors, or sneakily tying their shoelaces together when they’re not looking.

Unsurprisingly, when you pit hundreds of people against each other for a few discounted flat screen TVs, you get absolute mayhem. That’s why Black Friday can be particularly dangerous... and it’s no surprise many people prefer to get their deals online these days rather than risk it all at an actual store.

If that doesn’t make you want to stay home and just celebrate the Thanksgiving break with your family while searching for those same sweet holiday discounts online, I don’t know what will. At least over the internet, you don’t have to worry about getting elbowed in the ribs for 50% off a toaster. So while Black Friday shopping may be for the birds (according to Twitter), the internet always gets the worm in the end.