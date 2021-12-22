9 Big Moments For Abortion Rights That Happened In 2021

They are... not all good moments.
With 2021 coming to a close, it’s important to look back on how America’s abortion rights landscape has changed in just under a year — especially since many of those rights are in jeopardy. So, here are nine big moments for abortion rights that happened in 2021.
On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to require in-person visits for abortion pills during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Access had previously been expanded to allow telemedicine visits during the pandemic.