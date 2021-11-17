Holidays
These beer Advent calendars for 2021 include craft brews, and can be found at places like Costco and...

9 Beer Advent Calendars Packed With Tasty Craft Brews

May your season be filled with good beer.

By Jillian Giandurco
Photo by Rafa Elias/Moment/Getty Images

Beer Advent Calendars For 2021

There’s no better way to count down to the holidays with an Advent calendar full of boozy sips (that is, if you’re 21 or older).

Celebrate the 2021 holiday season with these beer Advent calendars that’ll make it a hoppy holiday.

12 Days of IPA
Stone Brewing

Stone Brewing Company has perfected their very own Advent calendar, and it includes a mix of 12 fan-favorite and new recipe beers. Check the Stone website to find an Advent calendar near you filled with sips like Japanese Green Tea IPA and Tangerine Express Hazy IPA.

$30

Tap