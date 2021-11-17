9 Beer Advent Calendars Packed With Tasty Craft Brews

May your season be filled with good beer.
There’s no better way to count down to the holidays with an Advent calendar full of boozy sips (that is, if you’re 21 or older).
Celebrate the 2021 holiday season with these beer Advent calendars that’ll make it a hoppy holiday.
Stone Brewing Company has perfected their very own Advent calendar, and it includes a mix of 12 fan-favorite and new recipe beers. Check the Stone website to find an Advent calendar near you filled with sips like Japanese Green Tea IPA and Tangerine Express Hazy IPA.