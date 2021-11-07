Baskin-Robbins' Ice Cream-Filled Turkey Cake Is The Ultimate Thanksgiving Dessert

Baskin-Robbins’ fan-favorite Turkey Cake is back, which means you can once again steal the show at Thanksgiving dinner with a festive dessert. As always, you’ll get to order the turkey-shaped cake with your favorite ice cream flavors, making it the perfect customizable treat for the holiday. Here are the details for ordering Baskin-Robbins’ Turkey Cake this season.

Baskin-Robbin’s Turkey Cake officially returned on Nov. 1 — giving fans plenty of time to secure the ultimate Thanksgiving dessert this month. In case you need a refresher, the iconic Turkey Cake is a large turkey-shaped treat that’s stuffed with the ice cream of your choice, with two legs made of sugar cones. To give it that basted-turkey sheen, it’s all finished off with a caramel praline glaze, and green frosting is added to the base as “garnish.” Since the cake serves 12-16 people, it’s the perfect centerpiece for your upcoming Thanksgiving parties with your BFFs or family.

There are a whole slew of ice flavor options you could stuff your Turkey Cake with, including Baskin-Robbins’ November Flavor of the Month: Snickerdoodle Chai. It’s a fall combo that includes bits of snickerdoodle dough and vanilla chai flavored ice cream, all swirled with a ribbon of cinnamon streusel.

If you’re planning to order a Turkey Cake in November, here are the details on price, where to buy, how to order, and more.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Cake Price

Baskin-Robbins’ Turkey Cake costs around $32.99, depending on the location.

Where To Buy Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Cake

You can purchase Baskin-Robbins’ Turkey Cake in-store, through the Baskin-Robbins website or mobile app, or through UberEats. Since the cake is only available while supplies last, it’s a good idea to check the availability at another location if it’s sold out.

How To Order Turkey Cake

When ordering either through the Baskin-Robbins website, mobile app, or through Uber Eats, you’ll first need to select the Turkey Cake. From there, you’ll be able to choose which Baskin-Robbins ice-cream flavor you’d like as your filling. You can add a special message to your cake such as “Happy Thanksgiving,” as well as replaying any special instructions you’d like, before adding the cake to your cart and checking out.

How Long Is Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Cake Available

You can order Baskin-Robbins’ Turkey Cake through November.

Before heading to Baskin-Robbins to order a Turkey Cake to celebrate Thanksgiving, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.