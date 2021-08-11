Post-presidential life is busy, too!
Since leaving the White House in January 2017, Barack and Michelle have worked on social projects, media, and more. Ahead, here are some of the cooler things they’ve done in the past four-ish years.
Launched by Barack Obama during his presidency in 2014, My Brother’s Keeper is an alliance founded to address persistent opportunity gaps and build “safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color." Now, in 2021, that work continues through the Obama Foundation.