Applebee’s likely isn’t the first place you head to when a craving for donuts hits, but that might change soon thanks to the chain’s latest dessert. Applebee’s launched new Donut Dippers that are basically a powdered-sugar-covered vehicle for enjoying caramel and hot fudge sauces. The donut holes look like the pastries you’re used to seeing on a morning coffee run, but it’s the dips that will have you totally considering dessert next time you’re eating good in the neighborhood.

Applebee’s announced its new Donut Dippers on Monday, March 7, and they’re bite-sized treats. Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers is the latest offering on Applebee’s dessert menu, joining a lineup of classics like Brownie Bites. Served “hot and fresh,” per the press release, the donuts feature golden-brown dough on the outside that are tossed in powdered sugar for a crispy and sweet bite. To make things even better, the donuts are served with caramel and hot fudge sauces on the side for all your dippin’ needs.

You can get Applebee’s new Donut Dippers for $10.99 per 10-count order. Order them for delivery or to-go on Applebee’s website or through Applebee’s mobile app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play — yes, donuts and caramel and fudge dippers are totally on the menu for your at-home movie nights. You can also dine in and enjoy the breakfast-turned-dessert menu item. To find a restaurant near you, check Applebee’s store locator.

Courtesy of Applebee's

If a donuts and drinks pairing sounds a like a perfect happy hour, then you can also take advantage of new holiday drinks at Applebee’s, if you’re 21 or older. The chain’s new $5 Saintly Sips are basically like a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in a glass. The Tipsy Leprechaun is an Irish tea that features a blend of Jameson Irish Whisky, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet and sour, and lemon lime soda, while the Pot O’ Gold Colada is a piña colada made with Captain Morgan Rum and mango flavoring.

Applebee’s $5 Saintly Sips are available at nationwide locations as well as to-go at participating restaurants for a limited time while supplies last. Before heading to Applebee’s for new Donut Dippers and themed cocktails, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.