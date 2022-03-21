Major Apple Services Like Maps And iMessage Went Down On March 21 — Here's What To Know

No, it’s not just you — if you’re wondering if Apple services are down on March 21, here’s what you need to know. Outages were reported on apps like Maps, the App Store, & iMessage, and though some are up and running again, others are still down, and it’s not exactly clear why. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for information regarding the outage, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Apple users everywhere are currently experiencing a range of different problems with their Apple apps, from slow-sending text messages to the spinning wheel of death. If you want to know which apps not to use right now, you can follow along with Apple’s system status page as they update the page with any changes in real time. You can click on each app name to get a rundown of the bugs and issues people have been experiencing, as well as a time stamp of when the page was last updated.

As of 12:32 PM EST, several of the apps listed on the system status page including iMessage have been restored to normal, but apps like the App Store, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes, Maps, and Podcasts are all still marked as having experienced an outage.

Since iMessage users were have trouble getting in touch with their group chats about the outage many people took to Twitter to express their concerns about the situation — and to make a few jokes, too.

More to come...