Here’s How To Use Apple’s New $5 Music Voice Plan Powered By Siri

For years, Siri has basically been acting as your own personal assistant — scheduling events on your calendar, setting alarms, and even reminding you to grab an umbrella on the way out. No one’s got your back more than Siri — and now the digital voice assistant is the star of the new Apple Music Voice plan. It’s designed as an entryway for Apple Music newbies and Siri stans alike, but a voice-first subscription can get a little confusing. Here’s the breakdown of the new Apple Music Voice plan, including how to get it, use it, and more.

Apple announced the launch of Apple Music Voice on Oct. 18, and it finally rolled out with the iOS15.2 release on Dec. 13. If you didn’t know, the new plan allows you to combine your love of music with your love of music for only $4.99 per month. A subscription to the Apple Music Voice plan includes a catalog of 90 million songs, thousands of mood and activity playlists, and Apple Music Radio. But that’s not all — you get the perks of having Siri connected to your Apple Music subscription, but you also get personalized music recommendations, personalized playlists, and access to Apple Music Voice across all your favorite Siri devices.

Clearly, there’s a lot to learn when it comes to Apple Music Voice. If you’re looking to take your Apple Music subscription to the next level, here’s what you need to know.

How To Get Apple Music Voice

Like everything that Siri does, subscribing to Apple Music Voice is super simple. If you’ve never used a free trial of Apple Music before, all you have to do is say, “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” and your 7-day free trial will begin. You can use this command on an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.2, an iPad with iPadOS 15.2, HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.2, Apple Watch with WatchOS 15.2, or a Mac with MacOS 15.2, per Apple.

First-time Apple Music free trial users can also get an extra three months of Apple Music Voice for free just by adding your preferred payment method to your account. If you have used your free trial before, you can subscribe to the plan through the Apple Music app.

How To Use Apple Music Voice

If you know how to use Siri, then you already know how to use Apple Music Voice. Just ask by saying, “Hey Siri,” followed by the playlist you want — and you shall receive. And don’t be afraid to get as specific or as broad with your requests as you’d like, because Siri has it all. You can ask Siri anything from, “Hey Siri, play the latest release from Adele,” to “Hey Siri, play R&B,” “Hey Siri, play music from the 1990’s,” “Hey Siri, play more like this,” and so much more.

You can also give Siri a break and cue up the playlists yourself by tapping the tile you want in the app. Pro tip: You can see exactly how to ask for a playlist under the tiles in the Music app.

Apple Music

Personalized Playlists

See just how well Siri knows you with personalized playlists and music selections. Just ask Siri to “play new music” for new artist recommendations, or start listening to a personal station made specifically for you with the command “play some music for me.”

You can also find the recommendations within the app in “Just Ask Siri” under “Listen Now.” Siri even recognizes individual voices on HomePod, which means you’ll never have to worry about your roommates messing with your Apple Music Voice algorithm.

Courtesy of Apple

Use Apple Music Voice Across All Siri Devices

Speaking of HomePod, Apple Music Voice users can listen to their music across all Siri-enabled devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, HomePod mini, and CarPlay. CarPlay is the new safe and hands-off way to access your music while driving. To use CarPlay, just tap “Ask Siri To Play Music” to make your request.

Mood and Activity Playlists

If you don’t know what vibe the night calls for, certainly one of the hundreds of new mood and activity playlists will have the answer. To cue up the soundtrack to your mood, all you have to do is ask Siri to “play the dinner playlist,” “play something chill,” “play a work out playlist” and more.

If you’re ready to dip your toe in to the Apple Music world for just under $5 per month, give your free trial of Apple Music Voice a go and enjoy the tunes.