As the world begins to open up to travel, App in the Air is ringing in its ninth birthday with a sweet travel sweepstakes for all wannabe adventurers. The app, which virtually allows you to plan, book, and manage your travels all in one place, is giving away $2,000 worth of travel credits that you can use until the end of 2022 — and it’s so easy to cast your name in the running for one of the prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to enter App in the Air's birthday sweepstakes and score bonus entries towards the vacation of your dreams.

Until midnight ET on June 30, you can enter by downloading App in the Air, creating an account, and filling out the entry form with your name, your email address, where you’re located, and the answer to one question: “Where are you looking to travel to next?" Once you fill the form out and tap “submit,” you’ll be entered in the running for one of the 32 prizes. In addition to one grand prize of $1,000 in credit, which you’ll be able to use to make travel purchases — flights, hotels, transportation — in App in the Air, a runner-up will score $500 in travel credit. In addition, 30 people will be chosen to receive $50 in travel credit. All credit will only be able to be redeemed exclusively in the app, and you’ll need to use the credits before they expire at the end of 2022.

Want to score bonus entries? It’s as easy as posting a video or photo (along with a caption that shares where you’d love to visit next or how you’d make up for a year of lost travel) on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook along with the hashtag #sweepstakes and the tag @appintheair before June 30.

App in the Air will randomly pick 32 prize winners on or around July 6 and notify them by posting on social media and reaching out to them via email, so keep an eye on your inbox in the coming weeks. Where and how you decide to spend your travel credits up for you, but you have until the end of 2022 to plan your upcoming getaway.

