Get ready to score so many deals during the lead up to Amazon Prime Day. This year’s event, which is on June 21 and June 22, has plenty of discounted products dropping early, and you can even score credit for the big event if you shop early. Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 lead-up deals include savings on everything from Amazon devices to Panera Bread.

Summer is certainly heating up as Amazon gears up for its seventh-annual Prime Day. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever with the most deals ever offered during Prime Day — there will be over 2 million deals around the globe available. Amazon is even kicking off the savings early, with new offers dropping every day leading up to Prime Day. There are a whole slew of deals for all your household needs — including electronics and groceries — that are only available while supplies last.

If you’re ready to score the discounts, you’ll first need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren’t one yet, you can easily begin a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday so that you can take part in Prime Day. To help you find the best deals in the lead up to Prime Day, check out these top picks for early discounts on Amazon.

Amazon Devices

Buy a Ring Video Doorbell starting at $44.99.

Score $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including $199.99 for a Ring Spotlight Cam Mount, $299.98 for a two-pack or $449.97 for a three-pack of the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery.

Save over $90 on eero wifi systems. It’ll cost you $129 for a two-pack or $181 for a three-pack of the eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6.

Beginning June 13, Prime members can get up to 70% off on Echo devices, including the Echo Auto for $14.99 (originally $49.99), 2nd Gen Echo Buds for $79.99 (originally $119.99), 1st Gen Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (originally $84.99), $174.99 for 2nd Gen Echo Frames for $174.99 (originally $249.99).

Also beginning June 13, you can save on bundle. You can buy two 4th Gen Echo Dots for $49.98 using the code “PDLUDOT” or two 4th Gen Echo devices for $119.98 using the code “ECHOPRIME.” You’ll also be able to save over 30% on Fire TV accessory bundles.

Ask Alexa For Deals

Beginning at noon on June 18, you can access early deals by asking Alexa, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Alexa will then give you a preview of popular deals you can shop. The device will even personalize suggestions after you opt for certain products and brands.

Kitchen

You can snag major discounts on Ninja blenders, coffee makers, and the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.

Panera Bread

Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will receive a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.

Spend $10 Get $10

If you want to score some cash to spend on the big day, shop small beforehand. You’ll receive $10 credit to use on Prime Day (June 21 and June 22) when you spend $10 on products from small U.S.-based businesses through June 20. The offer includes products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. To find small businesses to shop from, you’ll want to check out amazon.com/supportsmall.

With so many deals to choose from, you can look forward to scoring everything on your wish-list for cheap this summer.