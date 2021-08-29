Get ready to stock up on so many pumpkin-flavored goodies as you transition to cozy season. Thankfully, Aldi’s pumpkin offerings for fall 2021 include food and candles that are seriously festive. With everything from pumpkin coffee to a smoked pumpkin cider candle, here's Aldi's lineup of seasonal products to get you in the autumnal spirit.

Aldi is taking things to the next level for pumpkin fans this fall, with new products dropping throughout the month of September, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. Of course, availability will vary by store, but you should have some time to try out the new pumpkin-flavored sips, bites, and candles this season.

If you're looking to spice up your pantry at home this autumn, you'll want to check out the food offerings that drop on Sept. 8. For your next movie marathon at home, celebrate your fave fall flavors by chowing down on Benton’s Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cremes ($1.99) and Specially Selected Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn ($2.99). There are even Clancy’s Pumpkin Spice Pretzels, which are covered in yogurt for a creamy combo, selling for $1.99. The pretzels are also available in a Caramel Apple flavor if you’d rather munch on another fall flavor besides pumpkin. Clancy's Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Chips ($2.49) are another great pumpkin alternative.

Courtesy of Aldi

Of course, you’ll want to pair your new snacks with some sips. Nature's Nectar Sparkling Fresh Cider is selling in a four-pack for $3.99, and it’s certainly a boozy twist on a classic fall beverage. You can put a spin on your usual cup of joe with the seasonal varieties of Barissimo Ground Coffee, which feature 100% Arabica coffee and can be enjoyed hot, iced, or as a cold brew. It’ll cost you $3.79 for the Caramel and Apple Crisp flavors. Hitting shelves beginning Sept. 10 are the Pumpkin and Maple flavors, which will cost you $3.65.

Another boozy offering that's perfect for fall festivities is the State of Brewing State of Brewing Pumpkin Cider, which you can purchase beginning Sept. 10. The sip, which has a 5% ABV, will cost you $7.99 for a six-pack.‌

Rounding out Aldi’s fall 2021 pumpkin lineup are a few candles that’ll have your home smelling like your favorite seasonal squash. Beginning Sept. 8, you can pick up the Huntington Home 3 Wick Candle in Smoked Pumpkin Cider, Honey Glazed Pear Cider, or Pumpkin Ginger Snap scents for $3.99 each. There’s also the Huntington Home Mercury Glass Pumpkin Candle ($4.99), which drops on Sept. 15, or the Huntington Home Ceramic Pumpkin Candle ($6.99), which drops on Sept. 29. The ceramic and glass candle holders make for adorably festive decor for your home.

Courtesy of Aldi

