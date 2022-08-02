The pulled pork-flavored chips are also calling my name.
It’s a new month, and you know what that means: a new batch of weekly Aldi Finds are here.
From Hash Brown Sticks to Pulled Pork Chips (and all the dessert hummus in between), here are the best Aldi August 2022 finds for when you’re feeling snacky.
Price: $4.99
Available: Aug. 3
Made with a meatless breaded chik’n patty sandwiched between two vegan maple-flavored waffles, Earth Grown’s Chik’n & Maple Waffle Sandwich makes for a vegan-approved meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.