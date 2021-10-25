Tech
Here's how AirPods 3rd generation stack up to the Pro when it comes to price, sound, battery, and mo...

Here’s How Apple’s New AirPods Stack Up To AirPods Pro

The battery life is seriously impressive.

By Daffany Chan
Apple

AirPods 3 Vs. AirPods Pro

Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods launch on Oct. 26. It’s the first classic AirPods update since 2019’s 2nd gen AirPods.

Comparing AirPods 3 to AirPods Pro will give you something to think about when you go to buy new headphones.

Apple

Design

Like Pro:

AirPods 3 have a shorter stem with a new media-control force sensor (to pause tracks, answer calls, etc.). They’re also sweat- and water-resistant.

Not Like Pro:

AirPods 3 don’t have silicone ear tips — there’s a new contoured design to better direct audio into the ears.

Courtesy of Apple

Tap