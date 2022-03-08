Fight Like A Girl
These Activists Will Make You Feel Inspired AF This International Women’s Day

By Rhyma Castillo and Lilli Petersen
March 8 is International Women’s Day — an occasion to celebrate women fighting for a more equitable world by combatting climate change, championing education access, advocating for girls’ health, and more. So, here are eight activists for girls to follow today and feel inspired AF.

Marley Dias, 16

Dias is the founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks and the 2021 ambassador of National Educational Association (NEA) Read Across America in the United States. You can find her on Instagram at @iammarleydias.

