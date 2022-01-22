Reproductive Rights
Here Are 12 Eye-Opening Abortion Facts For Roe v. Wade's Anniversary

The more you know.

By Rhyma Castillo
Since 1973, abortion rights case Roe v. Wade has remained one of the Supreme Court’s most controversial, highly-debated decisions. However, abortion is more complicated than one case. For Roe’s 49th anniversary on Jan. 22, here are 12 important facts about abortion you should know.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 629,898 abortions were reported performed in the United States in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.

