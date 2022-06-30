Food
12 4th of July 2022 food deals: Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and more.

I Need All 12 Of These 4th Of July Deals That Include Free Doughnuts & $3 Cold Brew

These deals deserve their own fireworks show.

By Jillian Giandurco
Independence Day is just around the corner, which means you probably have your fair share of parties, barbecues, and cookouts on the books.

Stock up on snacks for all your weekend functions with these 4th of July deals from Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons, and more.

Applebee’s

Lean into the festivities with a $5 Star Spangled Sip from Applebee’s. The Blue Bahama Mama is made with Captain Morgan and a blend of four fruity flavors, and the All-American Mucho features Tito’s vodka and frozen lemonade with strawberry and blue raspberry flavors.

