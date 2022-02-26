Not me stanning every single one of them.
March is Women’s History Month, when we honor some of the world’s most iconic women for breaking barriers. Just like the zodiac signs, each woman is different in their own way, but they’ve all made history.
Which feminist icon does your sign vibe with? Click through to find out.
A true trailblazer, actor Laverne Cox earned three Emmy nominations for her breakout performance in Orange is the New Black, a first for any transgender woman. Pioneering Aries relates to the grit it takes to break down barriers.