Women's History Month
Your zodiac sign will vibe with this iconic woman making history for women's history month like Simo...

The Feminist Icon You Relate To Most, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Not me stanning every single one of them.

By Andrea Hannah
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

March is Women’s History Month, when we honor some of the world’s most iconic women for breaking barriers. Just like the zodiac signs, each woman is different in their own way, but they’ve all made history.

Which feminist icon does your sign vibe with? Click through to find out.

Shutterstock

Aries: Laverne Cox

A true trailblazer, actor Laverne Cox earned three Emmy nominations for her breakout performance in Orange is the New Black, a first for any transgender woman. Pioneering Aries relates to the grit it takes to break down barriers.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap