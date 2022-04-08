Your sweet cravings are written in the stars.
With Easter just around the corner, chances are you’re probably starting to put together your Easter baskets. The spring holiday is pretty much synonymous with candy, and with all the sweet brightly-colored options, you might have a hard time picking the perfect treat for you. Luckily, your zodiac sign can help you shed some light on the candy you’re craving for Easter.
Aries has a fiery, take-charge energy that extends to their taste in candy. Brach’s Spiced Jelly Bird Eggs — flavored with peppermint, cinnamon, ginger, wintergreen, spearmint, clove, and licorice — is your go-to Easter candy.