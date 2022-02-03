The day of love is almost here — no, not that Love, but you can still celebrate with a Joe Goldberg-inspired card. If your valentine is into the creepy vibes of Netflix’s hit TV show, You, then you’ll want to head over to Etsy ASAP to make that a part of your celebration. There are tons of You-inspired Valentine’s Day cards that are creepy, yet kind of hilarious, to gift to your You-obsessed partner.
There’s just something about You’s antihero, Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Bagley) that makes our hearts beat faster. Maybe it’s the way he really loves the objects of his affection (like, too much), or how creepy his stalking behavior is, but his murderous adventures definitely have our attention. And what better way to show someone how much you care this Valentine’s day than with an “I would kill for you” card with a scene from You? With Joe on the card, your valentine will know you’re serious about your love.
All kidding aside, you’re sure to impress your partner or bestie this Valentine’s Day with a homemade card from a small business on Etsy. There are even some options that are digital downloads, so you can print your You-inspired card the same day you order it and then send it out. Check out some of the creepiest and most hilarious You cards on Etsy, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
