The day of love is almost here — no, not that Love, but you can still celebrate with a Joe Goldberg-inspired card. If your valentine is into the creepy vibes of Netflix’s hit TV show, You, then you’ll want to head over to Etsy ASAP to make that a part of your celebration. There are tons of You-inspired Valentine’s Day cards that are creepy, yet kind of hilarious, to gift to your You-obsessed partner.

There’s just something about You’s antihero, Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Bagley) that makes our hearts beat faster. Maybe it’s the way he really loves the objects of his affection (like, too much), or how creepy his stalking behavior is, but his murderous adventures definitely have our attention. And what better way to show someone how much you care this Valentine’s day than with an “I would kill for you” card with a scene from You? With Joe on the card, your valentine will know you’re serious about your love.

All kidding aside, you’re sure to impress your partner or bestie this Valentine’s Day with a homemade card from a small business on Etsy. There are even some options that are digital downloads, so you can print your You-inspired card the same day you order it and then send it out. Check out some of the creepiest and most hilarious You cards on Etsy, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 It’s Always Been You "It's Always Been You" Greeting Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy Show your partner you’re serious about your commitment with this “It’s always been You” Valentine’s Day greeting card. You can even personalize it and add a message inside.

03 Happy Valentine’s Day, You Joe Goldberg "Happy Valentine's Day, You" Greeting Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy This sweet and mildly threatening card is perfect for wishing any You fan a happy Valentine’s Day. It’s printed on premium card stock and comes with its own envelope.

04 I Have Come To Like You Much More Than I Originally Planned 'You'-Inspired Valentine's Day Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy Show your love with a Joe Goldberg-inspired quote on this typography Valentine’s Day card. The quote continues inside with more creepy flattery that’ll make your favorite You fan laugh.

05 I Wolf You " I Wolf You" Valentine's Day Card Etsy $0 See On Etsy This pastel pink Valentine’s Day card depicts Love and Joe in their gardening gear with the iconic “I Wolf You” quote. It even comes with a matching pink envelope to truly get into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

06 I Wanna Put You In A Glass Box... Of Love 'You' Valentine's Day Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy How can you possibly show someone you care more than with this, uh, sentimental Valentine’s Day card? Show someone you care by offering to put them in a glass box... of love.

07 I Wolf You Digital Card "I Wolf You" Card Digital Download Etsy $3 See On Etsy You can download this You-inspired “I Wolf You” card right to your desktop and print it out from home. Then, dole out the Joe Goldberg love to your friends and family.

08 This Isn’t Just Any Card, This Is A Card For... You 'You' Valentine's Day Greeting Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy This is a special Valentine’s Day greeting card just for... You. You can even add a personalized message inside, or have it delivered directly to the recipient.

09 Every Breath You Take, I’ll Be Watching You Every Breath You Take, I'll Be Watching You Card Etsy $8 See On Etsy Pair Joe’s intense stare with these iconic Sting lyrics to create a truly creepy Valentine’s Day greeting inspired by You. You’ve got to admit, it’s the perfect combo, and it’s good for a laugh.