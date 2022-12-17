Solstice
Here’s How The 2022 Winter Solstice Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Capricorn season is now in session.

On Dec. 21 at 4:48 p.m. EST, the sun will enter Capricorn, marking the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. This is not only a time of self-reflection, but also a season to channel your ambitions and focus on your longterm goals.

Aries

Reach for the stars, Aries. If you’ve got a lot on your mind today, take a moment to gather your thoughts. You could be in two minds about a particular situation, or perhaps seeking validation from your inner circle, but only you know what’s best for you.

