The magical bakeware and accessories start at just $7.
Williams-Sonoma’s Harry Potter holiday 2021 collection is here, and the spellbinding cookware and accessories are perfect for your festive baking projects. Grab your Slytherin spatula, Hogwarts baking pan, and head into the kitchen for a truly magical experience.
The Williams-Sonoma Harry Potter 2021 collection also has a Hogwarts-themed advent calendar that’s filled with Fizzing Whizbees, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavored Beans, and more.
Browse the most magical items from the Williams-Sonoma line and add these enchanting tools and accessories to this year’s wishlist.