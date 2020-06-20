Why The Hell Didn’t I Buy These 40 Genius Things Sooner

Ever buy something, use it once, and spend the next hour pondering how you ever lived without it? Yup, I’ve been there. When you finally find that gem, you feel frustration and appreciation. Just a warning: this list of
40 genius Amazon products will have you asking, “Why the hell didn’t I buy these sooner?”
There are
innovative products on this list that make you feel better — seriously. Like a non-habit-forming sleep aid that will have you waking rested and ready for hectic Monday mornings. Or a water bottle that lights up as a reminder that it’s time to hydrate. Your skin and body will thank you. There's even an air cooling system that keeps you comfy and cool on hot days and nights and is compact enough to carry from room to room.
There are a ton of
must-have beauty items on this list too. You’ll wonder why you aren't storing all of your skincare products into the airtight cosmetic containers that protect lotions and creams from bacteria. And I know you’ll love my personal favorite: a facial mister that you can fill and use on the go for a luxurious DIY facial that won't break the bank.
Fill up your cart and spread the word because these are the products you’ve been looking for.
01
These Luxurious Pillowcases That Give You Smoother Skin And Hair
Bring a little luxury to bedtime with this
satin pillowcase. These pillowcases create less friction, which protect your hair from breaking or getting frizzy. They can also help lock in moisture from skincare products. These cooling cases are soft to the touch, breathable, and machine washable. They come in four sizes and 14 rich colors. 02
The Foot Cream That Protects Your Feet From Future Moisture Loss
Soothe cracked and dry feet with this intensely hydrating and protective
foot cream. Not only does it moisturize skin but it works to prevent future dry skin by creating a protective layer on the skin’s surface that locks in moisture. Reviewers say this is the magical product that finally worked for them after years of trying others. 03
This Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp While It Cleans
Massage your scalp while you give it a deep clean with this
shampoo brush. The thick silicone bristles are soft enough for sensitive scalps but strong enough to stimulate blood flow and remove dirt, oil, and product buildup. The palm-size tool has a handle on top that is perfect for gripping the brush while you work it into your hair. 04
A Phone Mount That Plugs Into Your Car Air Vent For Stability
Keep your phone safely in view while you drive with this
smart phone mount. It is compatible with most smartphones and has a silicone pad that clips between your air vent to secure it in place. It features supportive arms and will rotate 360 degrees for hands-free viewing. 05
These Natural Acne Patches That Zap Zits While You Sleep
Eliminate acne overnight with these
acne patches. They’re made of natural hydrocolloid dressing, which is easy to peel off and protects blemishes from oil and dirt, while pulling out all the gunk inside. It also has tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica to heal the blemish and reduce inflammation while you sleep. 06
The Compression Sleeves That Relieve Foot Pain
Stop foot pain with these
compression arch sleeves. If you have discomfort from plantar fasciitis or other foot ailments, these compression sleeves increase circulation to boost your mobility. They slide right on and are made of moisture-wicking fabric to keep your feet dry all day. 07
A Compact Fan To Help You Stay Cool While You Work
Stay cool all summer long with
this desktop fan. It runs at a near-soundless level so that it won't disturb your sleep, and the compact size makes it perfect for cramped tables or nightstands. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours. 08
This Soap Dispenser With Extra Space For A Sponge
Help your kitchen sponges stay high and dry with
this soap dispenser. The container underneath is large enough to fit almost an entire bottle of soap. Simply press down on the sponge dish, and the dispensing mechanism will inject the ideal amount of soap into your scrubber. 09
A Bathroom Organizer For Toothbrushes, Razors, & More
If you'd prefer not to drill into your walls,
this bathroom organizer comes with super-sticky adhesive that lets you mount it without any tools necessary. There's space for toothbrushes, razors — and even a hook on the bottom where you can loop a brush or loofah. Choose from two colors: pink or white. 10
These Genius Sponges That Remove Deodorant Marks From Your Clothes
These are no ordinary
sponges — they actually remove those embarrassing deodorant marks on your clothes. Just rub one of the small circular sponges on your clothes and watch the white marks disappear. This pack comes with two reusable sponges that are the perfect size to keep in your purse or car for whenever you need them. 11
An Exfoliating Cloth That Sloughs Away Old Skin
This
exfoliating washcloth exfoliates skin to make it soft and smooth. After soaking in a warm bath, gently scrub your skin to remove dirt and old skin — reviewers say the cloths may be too abrasive for your face, but are perfect for the body. 12
A Supportive Wedge-Shaped Pillow That Props You Up
This
therapeutic wedge pillow has so many uses. Place it on your lap as a desk for reading or working on your laptop, or use it behind your back or under your knees. The gradual slope helps with digestion, respiratory problems, poor circulation, allergies, even snoring. The soft bamboo cover is washable and oh so soft. 13
These Shoe Slots That Stack Your Shoes On Top Of Each Other
Organize your shoes and save space in your closet by stacking them vertically with these
shoe slots. They work with tennis shoes, boots, slippers, and even heels. The anti-slip design keeps shoes in place. Choose from four adjustable positions based on the shoe you are storing. This handy tool will double your shoe storage instantly. 14
This Bathtub Tray Made From Sleek Bamboo
Not only is
this caddy tray made from sleek bamboo, but it's also been coated with a water-resistant finish to help keep it looking great — even if you drop it in the tub. The slip-resistant arms expand to fit most baths, and there's space for everything from your favorite book to a glass of wine. 15
The Space-Saving Pot Lid Organizer You Can Mount To Cabinet Doors
Tired of messy cabinets filled with mismatched lids? Organize them with this
pot lid organizer. This pack comes with two chrome racks that each hold three lids. You can store them horizontally or vertically on a wall inside of a cabinet. They’re easy to install and can be moved wherever you need it. 16
A Purse Organizer That Hangs In Your Closet
Store your favorite purses in this
hanging handbag organizer. It has ten compartments to hold small bags. The hooks hang on any closet rod. The organizer is made of anti-dust, breathable material that won’t affect the shape of your bag. It’s the perfect extra storage to add to your closet or hallway storage. 17
These Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Dry Time
Stop buying dryer sheets and switch to these
wool dryer balls. They’re made of 100% wool, which will shorten dry time and naturally soften your clothes. They’re way better for your dryer and the environment since they last for thousands of loads. Add a few drops of essential oil to the wool ball to add a delicious scent. 18
This Multitasking Wall Charger Has Six Outlets And Two USB Ports
Charge all your devices at once with this
wall USB charger. It has six outlets, two USB ports, and a touch nightlight that makes finding the plugs easy, even in the dark. This wall charger is designed to leave ample room between outlets, making it easy to plug in any type of charger. 19
A DEET-Free Insect Repellent That Actually Smells Good (And Works!)
Naturally repel bugs this season with this plant-based
insect repellent. It is free of DEET and instead made of lemon and eucalyptus. Just spray on this repellent to keep bugs away. It smells fresh and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy like other bug sprays. 20
This Cleaning Stick That Makes Your Jewelry Sparkle
Clean your jewelry, diamonds, or precious stones with his
cleaning stick. Just twist the pen and a special cleaning solution will be dispensed. It’s safe to use directly on your stones. Over time, body oils, lotions, and soaps sit on your jewels, dulling their shine. This quick and easy pen cleans them instantly. 21
This Egg Cooker That Makes Breakfast Time So Easy
Make breakfast in a flash with this
egg cooker. It holds seven eggs at one time and will poach, hard boil, or make soft eggs. The eggs cook in just six to eight minutes. The set includes a seven-egg tray, three-egg poaching tray, a transparent lid, an egg piercing tool, and a measuring cup. 22
A Natural Throat Spray That Relieves Pain And Can Boost Your Immune System
Protect your body with this
immune support spray. This spray only has three ingredients: high-grade bee propolis extract from bees, Non-GMO vegetable glycerin, and purified water. Just a few sprays can help to naturally relieve a scratchy or sore throat. There are no added sugars, artificial ingredients, or additives in this spray. 23
This Weighted Blanket That Can Reduce Stress & Help You Sleep
This
weighted blanket can calm you and help lull you to sleep faster. The breathable and warm blanket is designed with small diamond pockets that are filled with glass beads for extra weight that feels like a hug. It comes in four sizes and eight weights that range from five to 20 pounds. 24
These Moisturizing Sleeves That Give You Smooth Heels
Give yourself a spa treatment while working, doing the dishes, or even sleeping. These
vented heel sleeves have a moisturizing gel inside that smoothes cracked or dry heels. The vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe vera formula works quickly. Just slide your foot in the sleeve for an intense treatment that will transform your feet. 25
This Pure Squalane Serum That Moisturizes Skin Naturally
Moisturize and protect your skin with this 100% pure
squalane serum. The non-greasy formula can be mixed with your favorite cream or lotion or used alone to hydrate and smoothen skin. It absorbs quickly and is free of parabens. 26
The Personal Blender That Makes Smoothies You Can Take With You
This personal
blender doubles as a travel cup. Crush and blend your favorite smoothie or shake ingredients with the touch of one button. The stainless steel blades crush ice quickly and the BPA-free, dishwasher-safe cup multitasks as both a blender cup and your to-go cup. 27
An Exfoliating Soap Bar That Makes Your Skin So Smooth
Deep clean your whole body with this
exfoliating bar. This bar of soap is made with green tea extract, musk, sandalwood, and other natural ingredients that smell great and scrub away dead skin and dirt without stripping skin of moisture. 28
This Mini Bluetooth Speaker That Plays For 15 Hours Straight
Play your favorite music all day long with this small
Bluetooth speaker. This small, portable speaker plays for 15 hours straight from a micro SD card, AUX cord, or Bluetooth, which reaches up to 66 feet. You can recharge it with a USB cable to keep playing your favorite music. 29
A Cold Massage Roller That Relieves Pain Wherever You Need It
Heal your sore muscles with this
cold massage roller. It stays cold for up to six hours and easily rolls over your legs, hips, feet, even neck. Use it before or after a workout to improve circulation and reduce inflammation. Plus, the stainless steel ball is encased to keep your hands from getting too cold. 30
An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Rolls Up To Store Easily
Drying dishes just got so much easier with this
roll-up dish drying rack. It’s made of stainless steel and folds for easy storage or portability. It is BPA-free and can withstand heat up to 450-degrees Fahrenheit so you can set hot pots and pans on it as well. 31
A Pore Extractor That Vacuums Impurities From Your Skin
Clear your pores with this
blackhead remover vacuum. The battery-operated extractor uses suction to pull impurities out of your skin easily. You can choose from five levels of suction power based on your skin type. The painless tool even massages the skin, leaving it smooth. The battery is rechargeable and the tool comes with four replacement heads, as well as a set of blackhead tools. 32
The Multi-Charging Cable That Comes With Four Cord Types
Charge any device with this
multi-charger cable. The four-foot long, nylon cord has four charging ports that suit a variety of devices. Use it to simultaneously power up your phone, tablets, or laptops. The option comes in a two-pack so you can keep one at home and use one for on-the-go charging. 33
This Car Speaker That Allows You To Take Bluetooth Calls Or Play Music Wherever
This
car Bluetooth speaker can connect to two phones at the same time and allows you to make calls, answer calls, listen to music, and use Siri or Google Assistant. The magnetic base attaches to any metal surface so that it can be stored easily. Plus it’s lightweight and easy to take wherever you go. 34
The Purse Organizer Insert That Keeps All Of Your Items Neat And In One Place
Switch purses whenever you want without having to repack your bag with this
convenient purse organizer. The felt bag has 13 compartments, including a zippered pouch, for your phone, chapstick, wallet, and even your tablet. It easily lifts in and out of your bag to keep your things organized. Choose from seven sizes and nine colors to match your purse. 35
A Water Bottle With Markers That Motivate You To Drink More Water
This
water bottle encourages you to keep hydrated all day long. The leakproof, BPA-free bottle has a convenient carrying strap, as well as a flip-up straw that makes it easy to sip on the go. Choose from 13 colors, each with timestamps and a motivational message etched on the side. 36
These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Protect Your Fingers While You Cook
Don’t worry about cutting yourself in the kitchen with these
cut-resistant gloves. They offer an incredibly sturdy level five protection and are four times stronger than leather. They are lightweight and comfortable and won’t restrict your cooking skills. Wear them when you use a grater, slicer, knives, and peelers and feel secure that you won't get hurt. 37
A Jewelry Tower That Displays Your Favorite Bracelets
This velvet
jewelry holder holds your favorite bracelets and hair ties. It’s not only convenient for storage, but also provides a fun way to display your favorite pieces. Add watches, scrunchies, and bangles to the tower while it sits on your vanity. 38
A Water Bottle That Lights Up When It's Time To Hydrate
This
water bottle reminds you to drink by, literally, glowing when it's time to take a sip. It tracks how much you drink throughout the day by syncing with a free app. When it’s time to drink, the bottle lights up. You can even pick from three light patterns. The BPA-free bottle has a silicone sleeve and comes in six colors. 39
The Cleaning Gel That Removes Dust From Hard-To-Reach Spots
Clean dust and grime from those tough-to-reach spots with this
cleaning gel. It reaches tight nooks like between the keys of your keyboard or the vents in your home. Just roll the gel out over the area you want to clean and peel it back. You can reuse the gel over and over until you notice it start to change color. 40
This Printer That Scans Photos From Your Phone
Print your favorite pictures on this retro-looking (but high tech)
smartphone printer. The cordless printer is completely portable and doesn’t require batteries, WiFi, or Bluetooth. Just turn up the brightness of your phone, set it above the scanner and let the machine do the rest. It scans your phone and prints credit-card sized photos.