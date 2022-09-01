If you love The Lord of the Rings, you’ve probably been looking forward to the new series in the franchise, The Rings of Power, to arrive Sept. 1 on Prime Video. It’s been a while since we’ve stepped onto the black sand of Middle-earth, walked below the looming Misty Mountains, or ventured into the majestic forests of Lindon. The new show will take you back in time to the Second Age, thousands of years before The Hobbit story, to uncover the origins of the infamous rings and the major events that created the world of Lord of the Rings we know and love. If you’re wondering where was The Rings of Power filmed, here’s what to know about the Lord of the Rings spinoff’s filming locations.

Like in the original films, The Rings of Power filmed a majority of its scenes in some of the same mystical landscapes in New Zealand. While we watch the stories unfold with both familiar and new characters, we can look forward to seeing rocky cliffs, lush forests, and spectacular beaches throughout the show, which you can visit yourself to experience the iconic setting for yourself. While only parts of previous Lord of the Rings movies were filmed in New Zealand, The Rings of Power series was filmed there exclusively, in Auckland studios and on location in larger-than-life mountains and landscapes.