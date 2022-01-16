Oreo's New Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie Is A Flavorful Celebration

It’s time to celebrate the 110th anniversary of an iconic cookie: Oreo. The chocolate-and-cream combo is turning 110 years old in 2022, and it’s paying tribute to the special occasion with the release of a new flavor. If you’re ready to chow down on a festive sweet that won’t be here for long, here’s where to buy Oreo’s Chocolate Confetti Cake cookie flavor.

Oreo unveiled details of its anniversary flavor, the Chocolate Confetti Cake cookie, on Jan. 11. The new offering is all about honoring the beloved cookie’s official 110th birthday on March 6 with some seriously festive flavors. It’s the first Oreo cookie to include rainbow sprinkles both on top of the cookie as well as inside a layer of the creme filling you know and love. To take things to the next level, there’s even a second layer of chocolate flavored creme filling.

You can order the new product for pre-sale on the Oreo website, and it’ll cost you $4.50 for a 12.2-ounce pack. Oreo’s Chocolate Confetti Cake flavor will also hit shelves across the country beginning Jan. 31. Since the birthday offering is only available for a limited time, it’s a good idea to get a taste of the snacks while you can.

To kick off the launch, Oreo has a special sweepstakes that could score you some sweet prizes, including a lifetime supply of Oreos and branded swag. You can enter the sweepstakes through March 31 in two ways. The first is by scanning the QR code of your Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake package and following the instructions on the promotional website that pops up. You also have the option of entering without purchasing a product by visiting Oreo’s 110th birthday website and filling out the registration form. The brand will select sweepstakes winners on or around April 4.

