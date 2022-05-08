Dr. Pepper's Dark Berry Flavor Is Back, But Only For A Limited Time

Get ready to switch up your usual go-to lineup of summer sips, because an iconic soda flavor is finally making a comeback. Dr. Pepper Dark Berry officially returned to shelves nationwide on May 1, and if you’re one of the many cult fans of the hard-to-find flavor, you’ll want to stock up while you can. Here’s where to buy Dr. Pepper Dark Berry during its limited time return.

Soda lovers have been waiting for this moment ever since Dr. Pepper Dark Berry, which originally debuted in 2019, went off the market. Thankfully, Dr. Pepper has finally answered all the fan petitions and meme pages about the once-discontinued flavor with the new limited-time run in 2022.

In case you need a refresher, the sip puts a fruity spin on classic Dr. Pepper with a combo of dark fruit flavors, including black currant, blackberry, and black cherry. The result is a totally refreshing innovation that’s perfect for when you’re in the mood for some extra sweetness — like at those summer picnics and barbecues. The limited-edition soda cans even pay special tribute to the upcoming movie Jurassic World Dominion with a logo at the bottom — and if you sign up for Dr. Pepper’s loyalty program, Pepper Perks, you can snag exclusive Jurassic World Dominion-themed prizes.

Dr. Pepper Dark Berry is available in-store at nationwide retailers like Target, Albertson’s, and more. You can also get it delivered straight to your doorstep through Amazon or Instacart.

The 2022 limited time return of Dr. Pepper Dark Berry is all part of the brand’s “Barry’s Deserve The Best” campaign, which has Barry Manilow featured in a new ad as the drink’s official “Spokesbarry.” Of course, Manilow has ties with Dr. Pepper that go back to the 70’s when he sang the tunes for Dr. Pepper’s “The Most Original Soft Drink” commercials.

